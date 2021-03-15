ARISEPLAY in Historic Launch with Limited Subscription Offers

· Gets 9,800 subscribers in first 24 hours, targets 100,000 in first month

Vanessa Obioha

Africa yesterday witnessed a historical moment with the launch of ARISEPLAY, the new global streaming service from Arise Media Group.

It showed promise of soar away success, attracting 9,800 subscribers in the first 24 hours of the launch, with a target of 100,000 subscribers in the first month.

ARISEPLAY boasts a rich vault of content, curated from different parts of the world to give a wholesome global experience. It prides itself in delivering exclusive and behind-the-scenes content and is poised to rival any streaming service in the world.

With its partnership with Sony Pictures, FilmOne and independent producers, audiences across the globe can enjoy top-notch productions from Hollywood such as The Intruder and The Bone Collector; Nollywood films and other film industries; insightful documentaries; kid shows; fashion shows such as 2020 Arise Fashion Week; music concerts (Falz Experience); and sports while staying abreast of happenings around the world with ARISE NEWS live stream.

“This distinctive streaming service will be combined with linear channels in the UK, Europe and Africa, which will enable the unparalleled delivery of hundreds of titles in different categories,” explained Brand and Marketing Lead of Arise Media, Sakina Renneye, in a statement.

Beyond the content, the streaming service app, which can be downloaded on Google Play Store or iOS, is creatively designed using the best-in-class algorithms and AI technology that will automatically determine the options that suit each subscriber’s profile, and alert them when there is new content.

To usher in the new dawn in streaming services, subscription offers are available for new subscribers. They can choose to pay a one-month subscription at $3.00 and get one month free, or pay a three months subscription at $27.00 and get three months free. The offers are only for a limited period.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

