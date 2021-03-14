Oba Abdul Lateef Adeniran Akanni’s Prodigious Taste

His Royal Highness, Oba Abdul Lateef Adeniran Akanni, the Olofin Adimula of Ado Odo, is widely recognised as a man who has a prodigious sense of taste and eyes for beauty. Everything he does, he has always added a touch of royalty, panache, glee and grandeur.

This seemed to be the takeaway by many, including royal fathers, notable politicians, Ogun State top functionaries, who witnessed the foundation-laying ceremony of his ultra-modern private kingdom located in the Ogun State Housing Corporation, Oke Oyinbo, Ado Odo, on February 20, 2021.

On completion, the structure, which sits on a large acre of land, is expected to incorporate all aspects and features of a traditional home, thereby making it one of the best residences of traditional rulers in the country.

Just as expected, Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa, His Royal Highness Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle and the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege led other top prominent rulers at the historic occasion at Alamuwa Grammar School’s football ground.

The multimillion-naira private palace of Oba Abdul-Lateef is designed to complement the town’s traditional palace. It will serve as the Oba’s residence, pending ongoing processes towards modernising the ancient palace.

Expressing his profound gratitude at the ground-breaking ceremony, the monarch thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, the Commissioner of forestry, Tunji Akinosi, for their support.

Also, the Ogun State Council of Obas, under the chairmanship of Alayeluwa. Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, the Paramount Ruler of Yewa Land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Alayeluwa, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and the Paramount Ruler of Remo Land, Alayeluwa, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

He seized the opportunity to seek the governor’s prerogatives in frontline appointment to well-deserving individuals from his community.

