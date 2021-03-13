Video: Abducted Kaduna Students Appeal for Govt’s Help

By John Shiklam

The 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, have appealed to the government to meet the demands of the bandits to safe their lives.

The students made the appeal in two video clips that had gone viral.

The students were abducted on Thursday at about 11:30pm when the hoodlums invaded the school located along the Kaduna Airport road.

In the two video clips, the students were seen appealing to the government to urgently settle with the bandits so that they will be freed.

The bandits were seen wielding guns and flogging the students who were wailing and urging the government to help.

One of the students, Benson Emmanuel, who spoke in the video, said the bandits had threatened to killed them if government sends security personnel anywhere near them.

He said many of the students had health challenges, while others had been badly injured and appealed to the government to take immediate steps to heed the bandits’ demands.

“My name is Benson Emmanuel, from Forestry mobilisation. We appeal to the government to help us.

“Most of us here have been badly injured. Time is going, most of us here are having health issues and they (the bandits) are complaining about the government trying to send security operatives to come and rescue us from here which is almost impossible, because this people have surrounded us, saying anybody that comes from anywhere to come and rescue us or do anything by force, they are going to take our lives,” Emmanuel said.

Speaking further, he said: “We are appealing to government to come now because these people have bad mind towards us.

“We are appealing to government to come and help us because without the government coming to our rescue this early and having any settled issue with them with us. We are appealing to government to come and help us.”

After Emmanuel spoke, the bandits ordered that a female should also speak.

One of the female students, who volunteered to speak, spoke in Hausa language, warning against security agencies coming close to the bandits.

