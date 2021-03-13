Same but Different

Presidents Obama, Bush, Carter and Clinton, all urge American citizens to get a COVID vaccination. Ex-President Trump claims that it was all because of him that there is a vaccine but doesn’t make any mention of the need to get the vaccine.

If you have two well respected Presidents from the Democrat side and two from the Republican side united in spreading one message then it is best to ignore the ex-president who seems to be more interested in his own false legacy.

Listen to the wise men.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

