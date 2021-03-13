Pine Empress Launches Visionary Employee Programme

Mary Nnah

Born out of an urgent need to bridge the gap between a rapidly evolving world and its human drivers, Pine Empress Limited has launched The Visionary Employee Programme – a bespoke coaching mastermind and training solution for employees.

The programme was curated with consideration for the unique needs of career professionals, government parastatals, MSMEs and SMEs, customer service executives and multinational organisations.

Speaking about the Programme, Trainer and Employee Communication Coach, Adesewa Greg-Ighodaro who is the CEO of Pine Empress Limited noted that The Visionary Employee Programme was signature framework for both employers who were willing to invest in their workforce because they understand that their employees are literally the life-wire of their businesses, and employees who are ready to take personal responsibility for their growth and development so as to be progressive and relevant in the work space.

“As the world is advancing, employees who are the human capital of any business must also upskill in order for them to remain relevant and efficient at work or else, they will become redundant,” she said. According to her, “the world we now live in is different. We are no more in those days where employees can afford to delegate the responsibility for their development solely on the employer. The visionary employee is one who takes the bull by the horn and invests resources into becoming the employee every employer wants on their team. Also, the era of employers neglecting to train their employees efficiently has fizzled out. The employer who wants to launch big ideas and grow the vision of the business exponentially must invest in ensuring their employees are coached to become exemplar, forward-thinking visionaries that can actually run with their vision and produce sterling results”.

In addition, “an untrained and uncoached employee is a disaster waiting to happen for the employee personally, and the employer by extension. This is our big why for launching this Program. At Pine Empress Ltd, we have studied the trend globally and noticed over the course of numerous dealings with clients that investment in employee training is directly linked to exceptional performance, maximised productivity, job satisfaction as well as brand loyalty” Mrs Greg-Ighodaro said.

A trained employee feels more confident to carry out the demands of the job, and sees him or herself as an integral part of the business. People generally want to grow and give their best to the place where they have been watered and invested in.

The Visionary Employee Programme is a panacea for the cancer of having a workforce where productivity is on the decline, positive energy and can-do attitude is lacking and capacity for optimal delivery is absent. If personal and corporate productivity as well as profitability is your goal either as an individual or an organization, then The Visionary Employee Program is your one-stop solution.

“We have started with this program and we will not stop. We will continue to sing and herald the message of the importance of becoming a visionary employee, or training members of the corporate workforce to become visionary employees till every individual employee becomes an employee that will not just show up at work because they need to, but will show up at work with strength, focus, the right attitude and more importantly, as a visionary that can be trusted to bring great ideas to life and be a person satisfied with their work-life”, she added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

