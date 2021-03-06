BEDC’S Corporate Extortion

The continuous exploitation of the residence of Umuolu/Ogbe-Ofu Area of Ogwashi-Ukwu community in Aniocha South Local Govt Area of Delta State is no longer acceptable because it is fraud to be asking people to pay for services not rendered. These areas barely see power supply to use for two days in a week yet Benin Electricity Distribution Company keeps bringing estimated bill for power supply that residents of this area never use.

All efforts made to them to fix the faulty transformers fell on deaf ears because the company is expecting us the consumers to raise the money for them to fix the faults and replace the transformer. We are even beginning to believe that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is working in cahoots with them to exploit us as all our petitions to both their Asaba and Abuja branches did not yield any positive results. We call on the consumer protection agency, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Hon.Ndudi Elumelu and Hon Chikezie to please come to our rescue as we are tired of the exploitation of our people.

Comrade Feyi Akeeb Kareem, President, Change Makers Forum, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

