TCN Hits Three Peak Transmission Records in One Week

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), wholly owned by the federal government, said that it recorded three consecutive peak system performances in the last one week.

Although, it rarely reflects in the quality of electricity supply received by Nigerians, a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, stated that the new levels achieved were due to the renewed synergy among power sector players.

The new records which were achieved on February 25, February 26, February 28 and March 1, the TCN further stressed, underlined the reinvigorated company under its acting Managing Director, Mr Sule Abdulaziz.

Mbah noted that the company recorded the enhanced energy of 116,891.14MWH first on the 26 of February, saying that it was higher than the previous value of 116,121.42MWH that occurred on 25/02/2021 by 769.72MWH.

Again, she noted that the TCN successfully transmitted an enhanced peak generation of 5,801.60MW at 9:30pm on March 1, 2021, adding that the latest peak generation was transmitted at a frequency of 50.09Hz.

Mbah said the value was higher than 5,615.40MW recorded on February 28, 2021, by 186.20MW, which was transmitted at a frequency of 50.20Hz, surpassing the previous peak generation of 5,593.40MW which occurred on the 25th of February, 2021 by 22.0MW.

“Also, on Friday, 26th February, 2021, TCN equally transmitted a new Maximum Daily Energy of 116,891.14MWH which is higher than the previous value of 116,121.42MWH achieved on Thursday, 25th of February, by 769.72MWH,” she said.

The statement noted that Abdulaziz reiterated that the consistent increase in the peak generation was due to synergy among power sector participants and concerted efforts by TCN to ensure that all generated power is wheeled to distribution load centres nationwide.

She assured that the TCN would continue to work hard to complete ongoing projects and undertake new ones as it strives to put in place a robust transmission grid, despite challenges posed by vandalism and insecurity, saying that “All hands must be on deck in the fight to safeguard electricity installations nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, has apologised to the people of Maiduguri, Borno State and environs over the continuing disruption to electricity supply in the area.

Some staff of TCN were badly injured a few days ago by explosives while working to restore electricity after the Boko Haram sect destroyed some power facilities in the state in January.

While sending his apologies to all those affected by the insurgents’ attack, through his social media handles, he noted that the TCN has dedicated engineers still on ground, currently working on restoring power.

“We are working hand in hand with the state government and security personnel to mitigate security challenges on ground. The Acting MD of the TCN, Engr. Abdulaziz was on ground with his team a week ago to assess ongoing work,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

