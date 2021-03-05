Ortom Backs Buhari on Shooting of AK-47 Rifle Bearers

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security agents to shot anyone illegally bearing AK-47 rifle.

The governor gave the commendation yesterday during a function at the Benue Peoples’ House in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom stated that the president’s order would reduce the level of banditry and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as other parts of the country.

According to the governor, “The order would also make the communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

“I wish to commend the president for his recent order against those bearing AK-47 rifles. This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, including banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities.”

He noted that President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls he and other concerned Nigerians made on the need for the federal government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating into a state of anarchy.

“I don’t only criticise, I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to the president, because he has finally heeded my advice,” the governor concluded.

Ortom said Nigeria belongs to all its citizens, and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.

