Two APC Members of Bauchi House Assembly Defect to PDP

By Segun Awofadeji

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA) have decamped from the party to the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The member representing Pali Constituency from Alkaleri LGA, Hon Yusuf Muhammad Bako and the member representing Udubo Constituency, Hon. Umar Yakubu, announced their decision to quit the APC yesterday.

Though Bako announced categorically on the floor of the assembly that he is decamping to the PDP, Yakubu was silent but his body language indicated the PDP in view of his praise of the achievements of the party’s led administration.

With the development, the PDP now has 11 members in the state assembly while the APC has 19 and the NNPP, one.

However, THISDAY investigation revealed that more of the members would soon pitch their tents with the ruling PDP in the state.

