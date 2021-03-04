Galaxy Backbone: N35bn Needed for Effective Internet Services in MDAs

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja
The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof.
Mohammad Abubakar, has revealed that a total sum of
N35 billion is needed to provide effective Internet
connectivity at two megabyte per second (MPS) to
ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the
federal government.
He made the disclosure in Abuja, Thursday when
members of the Joint Committee of the National
Assembly on ICT and Cyber security visited the agency to
carry out their oversight functions.
Abubakar said the help of the National Assembly is
needed to enable the agency operate without
bureaucracy and appealed to the parliamentarians to
make laws that will enable the agency compete with
other business outfits that provide the same services.
He said: “To provide connectivity services at a minimum
broadband speed of 2Mbps to all MDAs nationwide as
mandated, funding in excess of N35 billion will be
required, while more than N200 bllion will be required for
broadband connectivity at National Broadband Plan
(NBP) recommended.
“Despite the state of infrastructure, Galaxy is finding it
increasingly difficult to compete with private sector
companies because of bureaucracy that are peculiar to
public sector institutions.
“Despite 40 per cent increase in Annual Service Contract,
the provision fails to match the steep rise in demand for
Galaxy’s services. Additional increase will be required to
keep up with MDAs’ demands and needs.”
He added that internal infrastructure readiness issues
within some MDAs continue to affect the quality of
services enjoyed by the MDAs, stressing that internal IT
capacity issues within several MDAs affect uptake and
utilisation of Galaxy Services.
According to him, GBB continues to mitigate this
challenge through training of Galaxy Backbone Limited.
He appealed to the National Assembly members to
assist in making the agency more viable, while soliciting
“support from the National Assembly for an act to define
and affirm GBB corporate structure and orientation in its
relationship with FGN and MDAs”.
He noted that Galaxy should be relieved of all
encumbrances of government bureaucracy, such that it
will operate solely within the Companies and Allied
Matters Act (CAMA) framework.