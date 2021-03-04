Galaxy Backbone: N35bn Needed for Effective Internet Services in MDAs

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof.

Mohammad Abubakar, has revealed that a total sum of

N35 billion is needed to provide effective Internet

connectivity at two megabyte per second (MPS) to

ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the

federal government.

He made the disclosure in Abuja, Thursday when

members of the Joint Committee of the National

Assembly on ICT and Cyber security visited the agency to

carry out their oversight functions.

Abubakar said the help of the National Assembly is

needed to enable the agency operate without

bureaucracy and appealed to the parliamentarians to

make laws that will enable the agency compete with

other business outfits that provide the same services.

He said: “To provide connectivity services at a minimum

broadband speed of 2Mbps to all MDAs nationwide as

mandated, funding in excess of N35 billion will be

required, while more than N200 bllion will be required for

broadband connectivity at National Broadband Plan

(NBP) recommended.

“Despite the state of infrastructure, Galaxy is finding it

increasingly difficult to compete with private sector

companies because of bureaucracy that are peculiar to

public sector institutions.

“Despite 40 per cent increase in Annual Service Contract,

the provision fails to match the steep rise in demand for

Galaxy’s services. Additional increase will be required to

keep up with MDAs’ demands and needs.”

He added that internal infrastructure readiness issues

within some MDAs continue to affect the quality of

services enjoyed by the MDAs, stressing that internal IT

capacity issues within several MDAs affect uptake and

utilisation of Galaxy Services.

According to him, GBB continues to mitigate this

challenge through training of Galaxy Backbone Limited.

He appealed to the National Assembly members to

assist in making the agency more viable, while soliciting

“support from the National Assembly for an act to define

and affirm GBB corporate structure and orientation in its

relationship with FGN and MDAs”.

He noted that Galaxy should be relieved of all

encumbrances of government bureaucracy, such that it

will operate solely within the Companies and Allied

Matters Act (CAMA) framework.

