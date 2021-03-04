First AFN Evaluation Meet for Tokyo Olympics to Hold Next Weekend

The first evaluation meet towards getting Nigeria’s track and field athletes in top shape for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo will hold next weekend at the sports ground of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in Akure, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has announced.

The two-day event, according to Secretary General of the AFN, Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, will be the first in a series of activities lined up by the federation in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to prepare the athletes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. “FUTA in Akure will host the first of the events and all our home-based athletes are expected at the venue as they are also trying to meet the qualification standard set by World Athletics for the Games,” said Beyioku.

“The event will actually be the second organised by the AFN led by Honourable Olamide George this year after the All-Comers Meet held on the same ground last month,” Beyioku added.

The AFN through its athletes has won 13 of the 25 medals Nigeria has won at the Olympics including two of the three gold medals.

“We are looking good for another successful trip to the games,” said Gabriel Okon, the federation’s Performance Director.

“Favour Ofili and Ruth Usoro have added to the list of athletes who have met the qualifying standards for the games and we believe the evaluation meet will enable more athletes to get the standard and be in top shape for the biggest event of the year,” said Okon.

All eyes will be on sprinter Enoch Adegoke whose incredible then world-leading 100m time of 10.16 seconds headlined the All-Comers Meet last time out.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

