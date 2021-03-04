Bishop Oke Emerges New PFN National President

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the Promoter of Precious Cornerstone University, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has emerged the new National President of the Pentecost Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He emerged the new leader of PFN at the election held last Tuesday night at the Grace Cathedral in Enugu, Enugu State.

The emergence of Oke, who will spend four years in office and renewable by another four years, was announced by the President of He’s Alive Chapel, Lagos, Pastor Austin Ukachi, who was the returning officer for the exercise.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Wale Oke Media Office, he is the seventh national president of PFN consequent upon unanimous decision of every member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the umbrella body of all Pentecostal churches in Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “By a unanimous decision of every member of National Advisory Council (NAC) today (Tuesday) at Grace Cathedral in Enugu, Enugu State, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, is the seventh national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).”

In his acceptance speech, Oke gave glory to God for putting it in the hearts of the NAC to choose him “as the national president of our beloved fellowship, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes. I sincerely thank you for your unanimous vote, without a single dissent. Thank you for your trust.

“The PFN has come a long way, starting with the vision of the founding fathers, and the great leadership of our past Presidents, Reverend J O Boyejo, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and Reverend Dr. Felix Omobude, who have led the Fellowship in the past, taking it to the great and enviable height it is today.

“Without any doubt, the PFN is huge, with its tens of millions of Pentecostals, found in every walk and strata of our national life. It is our desire, with the help of the Lord, to make this humongous spiritual house to be more effective in our national life and in the task of global evangelisation at this very unusual time in human history.

“Indeed, it is an unusual time for the world, and more for our country that is at a crossroad at this hour. But with the help of the Lord, and by tapping into the grace and resources He has made available to us as His children, we shall make a real difference to a country in dire need of divine intervention.”

