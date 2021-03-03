Lawmaker Pays WAEC Fees for 800 Students

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Relief has come for 800 senior secondary school three students in selected schools across Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency as their representative, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, recently, paid their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam fees for 2021.

The students drawn from 19 schools, two of which are mission schools, were said to be finding it difficult to register for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) conducted by WAEC.

The lawmaker in fulfilment of her promise to assist parents in her constituency, promptly waded in to pick the bills for their children and wards.

At a ceremony in her country home at Isuochi, Onyejeocha issued cheques to the benefiting schools with principals and prefects jointly collecting the money on behalf of students of their respective schools.

The value of the cheques ranged from N279,000 to N976,500 depending on the number of students being prepared for the examination.

In her remarks, Onyejeocha said she would continue to do her best to sustain the payment of the fees for students in her constituency to assist them and their parents.

According to her, “the senior secondary school certificate, is a stepping stone to what the children would be in future after completing secondary education, hence the need to enable them pass the exams and obtain the certificate.”

She said she was encouraged to pay the fees as reports from school principals showed that the maiden beneficiaries, who wrote their SSSCE last year, performed very well.

“It has always been my joy and happiness to help people in need as God in his infinite mercy is supplying my need. So many families are facing dire economic hardships which could compromise the education of their children, “the lawmaker said.

To further strengthen her educational interventions, including her tertiary education scholarship programme, the third term federal lawmaker announced the appointment of a new adviser, Felix Obiukwu, to coordinate the implementation of the programmes.

Speaking on behalf of principals of the benefiting schools, the Principal of Nneato Secondary School, Mr. John Ihionu thanked Onyejeocha for lifting what has become a heavy burden off the shoulders of students and their parents.

He said the people of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local governments were blessed to have a woman with a large heart, who loves education and is ever ready to support children in her constituency to realise their dreams and academic endeavours.

