HiFL Appoints Akinbinu as Health & Safety Consultant

Organisers of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) in Nigeria have appointed Dr Babatunde Akinbinu as the Health and Safety Consultant for the competition with immediate effect.

The appointment follows the decision of the league management body to ensure that student-athletes compete for league title in the safest manner possible while getting the best medical attention at all times to keep them fit.

Dr. Akinbinu is a sports and exercise physician and runs an active public health practice.

He obtained his first degree in Medicine and Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he returned to undertake postgraduate studies in Public Health.

Speaking on the appointment, the Director, Pace Sports and Entertainment Limited, Mr Sola Fijabi said “the engagement of the consultant is part of the organisers resolve to ensure that all of the Covid-19 pandemic protocols are duly observed across the different venues as well as offering other health and safety-related counsel that would ensure that we keep our athletes safe and well throughout the tournament”.

In his acceptance message, Dr Akinbinu reiterated the commitment of the league to ensuring best practices in health & safety. “It is a great honour to be asked to serve in such role, especially in this period as the world recovers from the shock of the novel Covid-19 disease and returns to activities.

Popularly known as Dr Tee, Akinbinu is a beneficiary of the International Olympic Committee Olympic Solidarity Scholarship in Sports and Exercise Medicine and he holds the FIFA Certificate in Football Medicine.

He has been a member of the Sports Medical Committee of the NFF since 2017 and was recently reappointed to continue to serve in the same role in 2020.

In 2019, Akinbinu served in the Medical Department of the African Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt as a Doping Control and Stadium Health Emergency services facilitator.

The 2021 HiFL season is scheduled to kick off in April with qualifying matches across five centres and climaxes in Lagos when the Super Four holds in September. UNICAL Malabites of the University of Calabar are the defending champions of the league.

