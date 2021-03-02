We will See Better Security in Nigeria, Says Presidency

The Presidency has assured Nigerians of improved security in the country despite reports of abductions and killings in several parts of the nation.

Speaking during a live television programmed yesterday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to tackling the security challenges in the country.

“We will see better security in this country, that is what the President is telling the country,” Adesina said.

“No president expects the citizens of his country to be abducted, kidnapped or killed. President Buhari is determined to step up the war against insecurity.”

The presidential spokesman explained that President Buhari had sworn in 2015 and 2019 respectively to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, noting that his principal is committed to the pledge.

As part of efforts to contain the worsening insecurity in the country, Adesina said President Buhari would convey a security meeting tomorrow at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

To Adesina, the issue of security is not just left for the security agencies alone but to all Nigerians in the country.

He advised Nigerians to be wary of the immediate environment, charging them to report suspicious movements of strange people to security operatives.

“Everybody is part of the security architecture in the country. It is just that the responsibility weighs heavier on one person or the other, but we all are part of it.

“If we have the mind-set that everything about security is the duty of the President that can only be wrong. Yes, the President has the responsibility to guarantee safety of lives and property.”

