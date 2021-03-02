Policeman in Coma, Nine Others Injured in Bauchi Gov’s Convoy Accident

By Segun Awofadeji

No fewer than 10 policemen of the Rapid Response Squad in the convoy of Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, were involved in a road accident yesterday.

The accident happened while Mohammed was inspecting a 60- kilometre Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA), which is currently being constructed by the state government.

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY, which witnessed the accident, observed that the Toyota Hilux conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

However, no life was lost but all the police personnel involved in the accident had been taken to the Bununu general hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment

