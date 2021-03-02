Despite DSS Intervention, Northern Foodstuff, Cattle Sellers Insist on Supply Blockade

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Department of the State Services (DSS) has quizzed the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) over their attempt to block supply of foodstuffs and cattle to the southern part of Nigeria.

However, despite the DSS intervention, the northern traders have insisted that the food blockade will be sustained till federal government attends to their demands.

Addressing journalists at the Labour House yesterday, the Secretary General of AFUCDN, Mr. Ahmed Alaramma said that the DSS invited them over the strike declared by the union.

He said that as at noon yesterday, their president, Mr. Mohammed Tahir was still being held by the security agency.

Alaramma also alleged that their members who were being harassed by the military while trying to enforce the blockage.

“Our members are being persecuted and harassed by the military for going on strike,” he said.

The union had embarked on the strike action last week, midnight, February 24 in protest over alleged killing and maltreatment of their members in the southern part of the country.

Alaramma told journalists that the union has vowed to continue its nationwide strike and to sustain the enforcement on the blockade of foodstuff and cattle from entering the Southern part of the country despite the move by the military to clamp down on them.

According to him, the food blockade will be sustained till federal government attends to their demands.

Some of the demands of the cattle sellers and foodstuff dealers include, payment of compensation for lives of members and property lost during the #EndSARS protest and Shasa market crisis.

Others are that the government should direct security agents to ensure all round protection for their members while conducting their business in the southern part of the country.

When asked to assess the impact of the strike, Alaramma said that the action has achieved 90 per cent compliance, adding that only few of their members were trying to sabotage the blockade in order to make quick money.

