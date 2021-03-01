Okorocha Alleges Plot to Assassinate His Hospitalised Son-in-law

A former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has disclosed that his hospitalised son-in-law, Mr. Uzor Anwuka, who was allegedly shot last Sunday when he accompanied him (Okorocha), to unseal the Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, sealed by the state government, would be flown abroad for medical treatment.

Anwuka, a son to a former minister of state for Education and ex-vice chancellor, Imo State University, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, is an American-trained medical doctor.

Speaking when Okorocha, who now represents Imo West at the Senate, visited him in the hospital, Uzor said he had undergone three surgeries without any success.

He said, “On the day of the incident, my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property and I drove down there to see him. On getting there, I saw a crowd of thugs led by one of the governor’s cousins.

“They had guns, cutlasses and other weapons; they started harassing everyone, including my father-in-law (Okorocha). It was when they were asked to round us up that they started shooting. I tried to climb the fence but I was hit by a bullet and I fell inside the bush.

“I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital. I have been in this hospital for six days and my leg has been operated three times but it is not getting better. So, I will be going out to get a better treatment.

Reacting, Okorocha said, “It is really sad; this is an assassination attempt, but I thank God he is alive. We have concluded arrangements with the hospital to move him out because they are suggesting that he may need some transplant, to cut some part, but we are hoping it will get better.

“It was a horrible experience; the guys were sent to kill, because at a time, the hoodlums masked their faces and (we) could no longer know who is a policeman or a thug. Luckily, I spoke Hausa language to one of the policemen, who asked me to go and that nobody would touch me.”

“No arrest has been made; it was the people with me who were injured with machetes that were arrested, but for now, to save the life of my son-in-law is more important to me than any arrest. There was a beating galore against my people, but I ordered that nobody should shoot.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

