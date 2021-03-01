Nurses’ Strike May Paralyse Ondo Healthcare Services

James Sowole in Akure

The healthcare delivery services in Ondo state government-owned health facilities may be paralysed totally from today, as nurses under the auspices of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) will embark on a three-day warning strike starting from today.

Already, medical officers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had been on strike for about three weeks due to issues relating to payment of monthly salaries.

Similarly, the nurses said they are embarking on the warning strike to press home their demand on the half payment of salary by the state government.

The decision of the nurses was contained in a letter dated February 26, 2021, and signed by the state Secretary of NANNM, Aina Emmanuel Oluwasegun.

The secretary said the nurses’ decision was reached after the meeting of the leadership of the union and its members.

He said the industrial action would commence from 12 noon today to March 3, 2021.

The notice stated: “Sequel to the meeting the State Executive Council of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) held on February 16, 2021, we resolved that the state government should: ‘Pay 100 percent salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021; 20 percent of balance of December 2016; 50 percent of November 2020 and commencement of new salary adjustment for local government nurses within seven working days’.

“Following the expiration of the seven working days ultimatum without any response from the government, you are directed to proceed on three days warning strike from 12 noon March 1 to March 3, 2021 at first instance.”

