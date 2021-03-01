NDLEA Nabs Trans-border Drug Trafficker with N1bn Cocaine

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A trans-border drug trafficker, Mr. Nkem Timothy, 36, has been arrested in Sokoto by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with suspected cocaine valued at a billion naira on the street.

Timothy, also known as Auwalu Audu, was nabbed while trying to cross to Algeria through the Niger Republic with 62 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 1.550 kilogrammes.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said the acting state Commander of NDLEA in Sokoto, Bamidele Segun, revealed that the suspect was intercepted on a motorcycle around the baggage area at Illela border while trying to cross to Niger Republic, with his final destination believed to be Algeria where he resides. The illicit drug was neatly concealed inside yoghurt bottles when he was arrested.

Segun was quoted in the statement to have stated that: “He (Timothy) was found with an ECOWAS passport with different name written as Auwalu Audu but he gave his real name as Nkem Timothy.”

The commander said his men had commenced further investigation to unravel his sponsor(s) and other members of the trans-border drug cartel.

He said: “This is a ground-breaking feat for us in the Command, as seizure of this magnitude of type A drug (cocaine) has never been made in the Sokoto Command before.”

In another development, the Adamawa State Command of the agency has also arrested one Umar Mohammed with 82 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 70 kilogrammes at Lafiya Lamurde area of the state.

In his reaction to the seizures, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the two Commands, and charged them to remain vigilant as well as ensure that no illicit drug goes in or out of their areas of responsibility.

