Motorsports Group Wins Award

Nigeria’s foremost Motorsports promoter, Work and Play has been awarded the Best Tourism Promotion Initiative at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Award held last weekend.

President of the Motorsports group, Adeoye Ojuoko said the award from such a respected body confirms the importance of a sustained focus on national development.

“The past year was a difficult one because of the pandemic. We had our calendar decimated by the sit at home, and most of the racers and even sponsors became extra cautious even when we had a little window to host one or two events.

“Our team resorted to collaboration, and we were able to pull off three of the biggest Motorsports activities in the country last year.”

He dedicated the Award to the teeming members of his group, whom he says have shown tremendous faith in Work and Play’s vision to use the Motorsport as a vehicle to stimulate, tourism, economic growth, Youth engagement, and professionalism

President of the Nigeria Tourism Award, Efetobo Awhana, said the team (Work and Play) showed resilience in the face of the challenges that the industry was exposed to. Citing their innovative partnership as a rare example for the industry in the throes of shutting down, while the lockdown lasted in 2020.

Last year’s events that earned the team the award included partnership with BMW Nigeria Club for the 2020 Lagos Autofest; the Fanfaro Autofest in Ibadan that also had Work and Play partnerships as well; and later a final show in Kebbi State the at Zuru Sports Autofest.

Ojuoko said, “While we appreciate the award, as commendations for the works done in the outgone year, we also have 2021 fully planned out, this is hoping that the global stemming of the Coronavirus will be on the rise.”

He added that Racers and Motorsports enthusiasts will hit the racing tracks of Ilara-Imokin and Akure for the return of the Ondo Auto Rally in April as the official 2021 season-opening event.

