SON to Deploy Tools to Boost Enforcement of Standards

James Emejo in Abuja

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, said the agency has resolved to adopt additional approaches, including data analytics, risk-based assessment and outcome-focused regulation to boost enforcement of standards going forward.

He also assured on collaborative, coordinated and proactive enforcement strategies to rid the country of substandard products.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a strategic management retreat held in Calabar, Cross Rivers State recently.

He noted that the agency had also developed its strategic plan for 2021 to 2024 to guide its programmes and actions geared towards achieving its set goals and targets.

Salim said SON would consider the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System to fully automate and integrate its operations nationwide in order to achieve more effective and efficient service delivery.

In a statement issued by SON spokesman, Mr. Bola Fashina, the DG pointed out that it would institute an efficient, open, transparent and effective performance measuring mechanism, as well as a reward and sanctions programme to ensure accountability and consequence management.

He stressed that a staff recognition and reward programme would be put in place before the end of 2021.

He also said the agency would strengthen its supervisory, in order to ensure that all its certified products deliver value for money to consumers while also tracking manufacturers and importers that use fake SON certification marks as well as logo for prosecution.

He expressed SON’s commitment to the effective implementation of the National Quality Policy recently approved by the Federal Executive Council as well as the Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy to provide adequate support for economic development.

Other strategic decisions taken at the meeting included ensuring that the 21st century work environment that is conducive and digital enabling, geared towards maximising the potential of the employees towards achieving the goals and strategic objectives of the agency and its staff.

It also resolved on the attachment of SON staff to established National Metrology Institutes and testing laboratories outside the country for further exposure.

Others included maintenance of established procedure for the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme for locally manufactured products.

