NACCIMA Pledges to Support Envoys to Attract FDIs

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has assured newly appointed Nigerian ambassadors of its support in their quest to attract foreign investors and foreign direct investments to Nigeria from their respective countries of accreditation.

The Director General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, gave this assurance when he spoke during the induction and training programme organised for the envoys in Abuja, recently, as they prepared to depart for duties abroad.

Olukanni, who served as a career diplomat and was a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Australia, advised the principal envoys that working closely with the NACCIMA would help them to succeed in the pursuit of economic diplomacy, which is one of the foreign policy pillars of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He told them that the NACCIMA, which is composed of 51 city chambers, four bilateral chambers, nine business associations and over 400 corporate members representing over 30,000 businesses in Nigeria, is well positioned to help them to identify credible business partners on the Nigerian side in order to give practical meaning to the vision of the Ambassadors and Nigerian Diplomatic Missions as they seek investment for Nigeria.

He stated that the activities of the NACCIMA and its members cut across key sectors of the Nigerian economy that provide immense opportunities for investments and have potentials for huge expansion.

Olukanni cited energy generation, distribution, agro business, mining and its value chain as areas eagerly waiting for investments in the country.

The envoys assured that they would work closely with the NACCIMA in pursuit of their assignments in the area of trade and investment at their respective posts.

