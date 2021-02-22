MTN Unveils Revamped Pulse

MTN has unveiled a range of features and offerings giving subscribers access to affordable data rates under its recently revamped Pulse proposition for Nigerian youth.

This is part of the company’s commitment to support Nigerian youths with platforms that will ignite their passion and creativity.

A statement explained that the new Pulse plans include Instagram and TikTok bundles of 350MB for N100, valid for 1 day and 1GB for N200, valid for seven days respectively.

It stated that the nightlife bundle of 250MB for N25 also allows subscribers to buy up to 2GB usable between 11 pm – 6 am daily.

In addition, subscribers will also earn Pulse points when they buy IG/TikTok bundles, subscribe to MusicTime, or buy data via myMTNApp.

The points are accumulated and can be exchanged for free data.

Commenting on the Pulse revamp plans, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Anthony Obi said: “Nigerian youths are diverse, with varying interests. They are constantly seeking platforms, plans, and opportunities to enable them to do more.

“In addition to the important need for our youth to socialise, especially in these unusual times, many of them now use the platforms as their digital office to earn a living.

“We have created the new Pulse to support them in their quest to stay connected and live their dreams”.

MTN Pulse is a prepaid tariff plan that allows customers to enjoy low call rates across all local networks, nightlife bundles of up to 2GB for N200, and accumulate points, which can be exchanged for free data.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

