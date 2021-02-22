Firm Announces Entry into Nigeria’s Gaming Industry

Nume Ekeghe

Soloti Gaming Limited has announced its entry into Nigeria’s fast-growing gaming industry.

The firm also promised the best betting experience to customers.

Soloti Gaming Limited recently obtained its operation licenses from the National Lottery Board and the Lagos State Lottery Board.

The Chairman of Soloti, Mr. Adebayo Tade, in a statement made available to THISDAY, expressed optimism over the consistent growth trend in the gaming industry in Africa and Nigeria.

He noted that they had studied the market extensively to provide better services.

According to Tade, “We have over the last two years been conducting extensive research on the gaming industry in Africa, notably West Africa, and we believe it is time to revolutionise and reposition the gaming industry in Nigeria, offering innovative and more strategic outcomes beneficial to the over 70 million Punters in the Nigeria Gaming industry.”

Speaking on the entry of Soloti Gaming Limited’s product FRAPAPA, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Derrick Bell, said: “We are thrilled to announce the entry of FRAPAPA; a unique product under Soloti Gaming Limited into Nigeria’s fast-rising gaming industry.

“Our entry into Nigeria supports our strategic business decision and global growth strategy aimed at adding value to the gaming industry through innovative offerings, human capital engagement and the value chain of wealth creation.”

Bell, a Technology & Business expert who has over the last 10 years been working as an ICT business consultant in the United Kingdom further stated that, “over the next few weeks, FRAPAPA will be unveiled for engagement and patronage with unique propositions that are of global standards.”

The FRAPAPA brand value proposition would create passion, wealth, and more wins for Punters.

The new platform will address the challenges observed during consultations with Punters. FRAPAPA is expected to provide faster pay-outs, great odds, a user-friendly platform, and most significantly an attractive welcome bonus.

While commenting on the entry of FRAPAPA to the Nigerian market, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Layi Olayinka said: “I am super excited to be part of the highly innovative team of experts coming to the Nigerian gaming industry. Our vision is clear; we want to create a gaming framework that provides a superior betting platform with impactful, life- changing offerings and more.”

He further said: “Our team boasts of more than 40 years of combined experience in the UK Gaming and Technology sector, and we aim to use our vast array of experience to deliver a platform that offers a premium gaming experience while ensuring swift pay- outs, withdrawals, SMS notifications for winnings, odds boost and a data-friendly apps/website for a thrilling user experience.”

