Where’s the CJN?

Since he was reportedly flown out of the country last December after allegedly contracting Covid-19, not much has been heard of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and no one seems to be concerned about him.

Although he was said to have been initially slated for a medical checkup abroad before the Covid-19 infection upset the plan, however, no updates have since been given on his health and whereabouts and everyone seems not to be bother? He heads a critical arm of government for crying out loud? Pray, he’s fine.

…Don’t Demonise Covid-19 Vaccines!

Attempts by some people to demonise the Covid-19 vaccines especially by introducing a religious slant to it, is cause for concern. All the attempts to de-market the vaccines are fraught with illogic but easily bought into by people with shallow thinking.

As it with every vaccination, there might be side effects, which is not a big deal, but the truth of the matter is that to combat the menace posed by the virus, vaccination is the way to go and the choice that embraces this is a choice to save humanity.

