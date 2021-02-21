NAF Plane Crash: Lawan Commiserates with NAF, Victims’ Families

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic news of the crash of a Nigerian military aircraft in Abuja on Sunday.

Lawan, in a statement on Sunday evening by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and prayed that Allah would comfort them in this time of grief.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and charged the authorities to reinforce their safety measures against future occurrence.

