LATEEF JAKANDE – A HERO FOR ALL SEASONS

You see people are hailing Jakande for different reasons. They have all eulogized him for the remarkable achievements while ruling Lagos. For me na to thank him for the Jakande Schools cos if not because of those schools, I for end up a mechanic or rewinder. Not that anything wrong with the two professions. They are sound professions but no be my natural inclination.

So Jakande had a vision of opening schools on every street and went ahead and did that. Securing a prototype school structures that people derided but served its purposes. He democratized education, took over elitist sanctuaries and broke them into several schools.

So, for example, Igbobi College was balkanized into school 1 to school 6. Na the school 2 me I come go after being kicked out of the Command Secondary school where they were giving me koboko for breakfast. I went to Jakande’s Angus Memorial High school and lost my half-caste girlfriend who could not imagine dating someone in Jakande school. Anyway I passed my WAEC in the Jakande school with three As in English, Literature and History and P7 for Maths. How that one happen till today I cannot say because f9 was my bedmate in Maths. Well, my half-caste girlfriend carry her wahala go. No problem.

Some argued that the policy dropped the standard of education, I say bunkum at least we got some kind of education for free and today some of you critics are reading this column and saying this boy is brilliant. Yes, na, I be Jakande pikin, a Jakande school product and a great ambassador of the man’s legacy. Beat that. Sleep well lord, I was in Uyo during your burial so I could not make it but I was duly represented by Amosu the former governor who read my speech so It’s OK. Baba kekere, sleep well.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

