Bukola Saraki the Peacemaker

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki is drawing on the six-man Peoples Democratic Party’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee’s full reach to repair the cracks in the political party.

Flashing from pillar to post, Saraki is bent on tying up loose ends, securing active and retired members’ loyalty, and figuratively arming the party to the teeth in preparation for the 2023 Presidential Election.

The efforts of Bukola Saraki in the name of reconciling the divisive factions within PDP are drawing attention to him. Now more than ever, the mantle of a peacemaker rests heavily on Saraki’s shoulders, even as agendas and loyalties have begun to dance to the tune of personal interests.

Saraki’s most recent advance resulted in the gathering of several governors and deputy governors at the PDP Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja. These upper-tier PDP members include former Governors of Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed; of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema; of Kaduna, Ahmed Makarfi and Ramalan Yero; of Adamawa, Boni Haruna; of Delta, Emmanuel Uduaghan; of Ebonyi, Sam Egwu; of Cross River, Liyel Imoke; and of Kogi, Idris Wada and Ibrahim Idris.

Before this move to rearrest the former governors’ allegiance, Saraki’s team visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at the latter’s residence in Abuja. After one hour of deliberations, Saraki delivered the good news that the former president remains devoted to the PDP vision and will not be defecting anytime soon.

Perhaps, this is the best period since he was assigned the committee’s head. Saraki has to make the most of the experiences and influences of the other committee members (former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governors Liyel Imoke, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Ibrahim Shema; one-time House of Representatives Majority Leader, Mulikat Akande) and unite the party against the opposition in 2023.

Commendable efforts indeed on the part of the former Senate president and his team.

