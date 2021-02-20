WTO: Orji Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

By Charles Ajunwa

Former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Senator Orji in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Eddie Onuzuruike, described the former Minister of Finance as an astute professional who is committed and dedicated to job.

“May I on behalf of my family and my staff, the constituents of Abia Central Senatorial District felicitate with my ebullient constituent Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her resounding conquest of the world through her appointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

“This world acclaimed appointment and elevation didn’t come easy as she has persevered professionally and ethically, insisted on adopting the basic principles as the only route to progress and success.

“A good lesson for our women and the entire nation that if you insist on doing the right thing the world at large would obey you.

“I am not surprised that she got this far considering her antecedents. Having served as a two-time Finance Minister, veering into the Foreign Affairs with spectacular innovations as rebasing the Nigerian economy not forgetting other superlative stints with the World Bank, there was no other direction to go except forward as the gold fish has no hiding place.

“Her awards from too many world organisations like Forbes, Time Magazine, Newsweek and numerous others speak volumes and I cannot but say congratulations, Abia woman of Excellence.”

REV. Israel Kristilere has been elected President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) at her Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday 16th February, 2021 elected Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere, the Senior Pastor of Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos and the CEO of Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Ltd ( a Christian Pilgrimage Operator) as her new President.

The body which comprised of over 60 registered pilgrimage operators nationwide was led by Mrs. Adeola Adekola, the CEO of Ideal Pilgrimage, until when Israel Kristilere was unanimously elected as the new President. At the same AGM, Deaconess Lola Oluokun, the CEO of Beulah Travels was elected Vice President while Mrs Jumoke Adeniyi, the CEO of Pasture Travels was elected General Secretary and a host of other officers were also elected. Rev. Israel Kristilere while appreciating the tenacity and sagacity of the former EXCOS promised to work with all and sundry to take Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria especially the Privately organized tours to an enviable height.

While reflecting on the challenges the COVID19 pandemic posed on Christian Pilgrimage in the last one year, he expressed hope that in the next few weeks, the borders of Israel shall be opened to Nigerian pilgrims again and those who have been yearning to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and experience the Holy land shall find their dreams coming to pass. He solicited for the support and cooperation of all CTPAN members as they all strive together to make a difference during their tenure and bring into the fold other Private Christian Pilgrimage operators that are yet to join the Association. Surely, it is the dawn of a new era for Private Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

