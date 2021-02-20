NCAC, NTA Join Forces to Tackle Rape Menace

Charles Ajunwa

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) have agreed to join forces together in tackling the menace of rape in Nigeria.

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe and Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed, arrived at the decision when the NCAC boss paid a courtesy call on his counterpart in NTA headquarters in Abuja.

Runsewe said that the efforts of the NTA in eradicating rape in the country were yielding positive results as the rate has drastically reduced as indicated by statistics from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

He added that the sustained dissemination of information and condemnation of rape by NTA had gone a long way to sensitise rape victims and their families on what to do and whom to complain to when they fall victim of rape.

The NCAC boss said that as the custodian of culture in Nigeria and Africa, he knew that no aspect of Nigerian or African custom or tradition supports rape and as such, he would throw his weight behind any institution that is ready to fight rape and rapists in Nigeria.

Runsewe, who declared NTA a formidable ally in sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of rape and the consequences of rape on its victims, said that his organisation strongly believed that NTA and NCAC could form the much needed synergy that is required to fight rapists all over the country.

On his part, the DG of NTA, Yakubu ibn Mohammed, affirmed his organisation’s support to the federal government determination to eradicate the scourge of rape, noting that NTA has decided to be in the forefront of the vanguard to fight rapists and all other social vices in Nigeria.

He said that the acronym “STAR” – Stand Against Rape has already been adopted to fight against this social vice called rape.

According to Mohammed, NTA is happy that Runsewe was coming to join forces with them to fight the menace of rape which he said was fast becoming a pandemic because he knew that anything Runsewe puts his hand into, he does it with all sincerity of purpose.

