Saraki Canvasses Stakeholders’ Meeting on Solution to Insecurity

By Laleye Dipo

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for a stakeholders meeting to find solution to the problems of insecurity across the country.

Saraki made the suggestion in Minna, Niger State on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen after leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Search Committee to former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his uphill residence.

“It (insecurity) is of great concern to all of us as I have always said it is a matter that should not just be left to the government.

“It is a matter that both the ruling party, opposition and elder statesmen should all meet and contribute to find solution to the problem so that we can successfully address the problem,” Saraki said.

On the mandate of the committee, the former Senate President stated that the panel will be fair to all those that are aggrieved within the party, promising that everybody will be heard in order to bring peace and progress to the party.

“We have made it clear to the NWC that we are committed and we are working to ensure that our recommendations are implemented, we will not allow anybody in anyway to tamper with the report.

“We want to be able to look anybody in the face and tell them the truth” he said, adding that the committee will be fair to everybody.

Saraki appealed to those who are aggrieved to give peace a chance and those who are aggrieved should just be patient and should be confident that by God’s grace, the party will do the things that they will be proud of.

He said the committee will meet all youth and women groups within the party next week in order to get their inputs.

Saraki said they were in Minna to get the blessing of former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and condole with him on the kidnap of students at the Government Science College, Kagara.

The committee also called on another former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

Other members of the committee on the entourage were Senator Lyel Imoke, Mrs Mulikat Akande, and the former Governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

