Osun Govt is Responsible, Responsive, Says VSF

Victims Support Fund, the Nigeria Foundation that provides interventions to support victims of terrorism and insurgency as well as support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, has lauded the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led government in Osun State, describing it as a responsible and responsive government deserving of strategic interventions and partnerships.

The Victims Support Fund Taskforce on COVID-19, at the official commissioning and handing over of a 4,000-litre solar-enabled borehole as well as hygiene and sanitation facilities to three post-basic schools across the three senatorial districts of the state, also lauded the Osun State government for the proactive way it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic before and since an index case was confirmed.

The Chairperson of the VSF Taskforce on COVID-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, during her remarks said: “The VSF has been following the great work that Osun is doing to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Osun is extremely crucial in our needs assessment plan because we followed how Osun put structures in place before the first case was recorded to manage the situation.

“We are also aware that the communication pattern for the guidelines was not just a top-down approach, but a participatory approach involving members of the State’s Executive Council.

“It is therefore only a smart move for us to partner with a responsible and responsive state government, and it is important for us to come here to support what the government is doing”, Akerele-Ogunsiji stated.

While describing the scope of the donation, Akerele-Ogunsiji said Osun was one of 18 states where Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities are being donated as part of measures at combating the Covid-19 pandemic in one of the densely populated sector, being secondary schools.

She added: “Each secondary school across the three zones of Osun is getting a 4000-litre solar-powered borehole, four automatic foot pedal handwashing stations, face masks, hand sanitizers, handwashing soaps and other hygiene and sanitation materials, a complete hygiene and sanitation package.

“This is our way of supporting the Osun state government in the gradual reopening of schools. We believe this will be the beginning of a more sustainable partnership”, she added.In his response, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, lauded the management of VSF for broadening the scope of its intervention to accommodate the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are happy that you have considered the State of Osun for this magnanimous donation. The State of Osun is committed to the wellbeing of its citizenry, and that explains why when the pandemic broke out, we went to the drawing board to strategize on how to manage the situation.

“This proved valuable when we had the unannounced arrival of 127 people from Ivory Coast.

