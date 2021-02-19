Junaid Mohammed Dies at 73

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A former member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic and also a social critic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed is dead.

Aged 73, Muhammed died last night at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre in Kano as a result of health complications.

He was said to have been tested of COVID-19 but found to be negative, according to a family source.

When THISDAY visited his residence in Kano last night, his step son, Mr. Sule Idris confirmed to THISDAY that “Yes, Baba is dead and his remains will be brought back here for funeral and burial.

According to him, “We have already started mourning our father. He died at Kwanar Dawaki but not as a result of COVID-19 because he was tested and found to be negative”.

His remains will be taken to his residence at Lamido Crescent in Kano on this morning (Friday) for funeral.

The late Mohammed was a medical doctor who studied in the former Soviet Union when he specialised as a neurosurgeon.

Mohammed later left medical practice and joined politics and contested under late Malam Aminu Kano’s political party, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He was one of the leaders of the party and also a member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic.

Mohammed was known as a popular critic of many administrations in the country and will be remembered for his stand on issues of national interest.

