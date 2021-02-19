Ex-Customs Boss, Abdullahi Dikko Dies

Former Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Abdullahi Dikko is dead, THISDAY has learnt.

Dikko was the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) between August 2009 and August 2015.

He left office after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

A member of the Association of the Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), who does not want to be named, confirmed the incident last night.

Abdullahi joined the Customs in 1988. He was born on May 11, 1960 in Musawa town in Katsina State.

