EFCC Uncovers Internet Scam Training Centre, Arrests 27

By Kingsley Nweze

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered another training centre for the grooming of internet fraudsters.

The ‘academy’ located in the Arab Contractors area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base yesterday and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

EFCC had discovered an internet fraud academy in the Bwari axis of Abuja, where 10 suspects said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery were arrested.

A statement issued yesterday by the EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, indicated that the coordinator of the Mpape centre, said to be 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, and his ‘students’ were mostly young school leavers, including ladies within the age range of 18 and 25 years.

The statement titled, ‘EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja’, said, “Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

