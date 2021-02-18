Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets Global Review

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S Series has received reviews around the world. The new Galaxy S21 5G series builds on its legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. The Galaxy S21 5G is now available in stores nationwide. It is available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which has the fastest processor on a Galaxy and its smartest and brightest display ever.

Those who purchase the device between from February, 12, and March 7, 2021, can take full advantage of the incredible launch special, the company said.

“This includes a complimentary Clear Standing Cover or Galaxy S Pen with cover, a wireless charger duo, Samsung Care+. Trade in offers would also be available.

“This allows one to upgrade an old device with less financial burden. Customers also get N30,000 discount.

“The stunning official Samsung Clear View Cover is the stylish way to keep your Samsung Galaxy S21 5G protected, whilst still being able to see your notifications.

“Also, the Galaxy S21 5G Ultra 5G now includes the capability to use the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen1 for the first time,” the company added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

