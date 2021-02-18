Foundation Donates N2m to Fix Potholes in UNICAL

An educational foundation, Teacher Essien Ita Ita Educational Foundation (TEIIEF), has presented a cheque of N2 million to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) for the fixing of potholes in the institution.

The presentation, which was done at the weekend in the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University, was part of the activities to mark the second year remembrance of the demise of Mrs. Temitope Ekpenyong Ita, wife of Mr. Ekpenyong Ita, a former Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and son of the late Teacher Esien Ita, who died March 13, 2019.

Speaking shortly after presenting the cheque to the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Florence Obi, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Chief Gersh Henshaw said, the organisation was delighted to identify with the first female Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Henshaw said the Foundation was poised to contribute its quota towards the development of the institution hence the donation, which he said, is meant for fixing of potholes in the institution to ease movement of vehicles on campus.

According to him, the Foundation, a non-profit organization, was set up for such purposes, adding that, under the Trust Fund, scholarships will also be offered to indigent students in tertiary institutions.

While thanking the Vice Chancellor for identifying with his team despite her tight schedule, Henshaw said the Foundation is looking forward to exploring other areas of partnership with the institution for mutual benefits.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Vice Chancellor to turn the tide for the good of the institution and urged her not to hesitate to call on the Foundation whenever the need arises.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Obi thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture, and assured that the money will be put to good use.

Obi described, Ekpenyong Ita, who is also an alumni of UNICAL and son of the late legendary teacher, as a “dependable friend” of the institution adding that posterity will be kind to him for his philanthropic gesture towards the institution and the society at large.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

