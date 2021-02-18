FCT Blames Scavengers for Criminal Activities

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has singled out scavengers, who he alleged are under the influence of hard drugs, as the catalysts of many criminal activities within the territory.

He made the disclosure at the regular FCT Security Committee meeting with heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT held last Tuesday, while assuring them of the readiness of the FCT Administration to tackle the menace of scavenging, cultism and drug abuse as part of strategies to ensure the security of lives and property of residents of the territory.

He said: “Each time there is a crisis, you find that people of no known address; people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting and killing one another. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on.”

Bello blamed scavengers for constituting a major threat to lives and property even when their activities are banned in the Federal Capital City.

The minister assured the people that there would be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT “because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.”

He also called for the support of the citizenry, especially in terms of providing intelligence to the security agencies.

Bello also urged the political leaders at all level as well as traditional and religious leaders to play their part by communicating and encouraging citizens to be law-abiding and to also provide needed intelligence, as that will make FCT a very safe place for everybody.

