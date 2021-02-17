Former Chief of Army Staff, Ihejirika Joins APC

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), yesterday formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihejirika, who was the Chief of Army Staff between 2010 and 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan, made his declaration to join the APC at Isuikwuato country home in Abia-North senatorial district.

His joining the party has heightened the speculation that he might be running for the governorship seat in the state in 2023 as it is expected that power would be moving to the Abia North in line with Abia Charter of Equity.

Ihejirika registered at Ezere ward 2 under the supervision of the APC ward Chairman, Mr. Iheanyi Chukwu in the presence of stalwarts of the party which include: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; State Secretary of the party, Mr. Perfect Okorie; Deputy State Women leader of the party, Lady Franca Osuwa; Chairman, Abia APC Registration panel, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Mairiga; Chief Ameobi Ogah; Dr. Lilian Obenwa; Abia-North APC Zonal Chairman, Chief Chris Ajah; Member Abia House of Assembly representing Isuikwuato constituency Hon Barr. Emeka Okorofor, party faithful and others.

In his remarks, Senator Kalu applauded the decision of the former COAS to join the party.

Kalu emphasised that Ihejirika’s decision is a result of the internal democracy in APC.

In his words “Gen Ihejirika’s decision to join us today in the APC is no doubt a great one and I must commend him for taking the bold step after over a year of convincing him to join the party.

“He should be assured that his membership of our party will be a very fruitful one. I am loyal to the party this is why I have always subjected myself to the party’s decision-making process.

“My appreciation also goes to the chairman Abia APC Registration panel, Amb. Bala Mohammed Mairiga and his team for joining me to be grace this exercise”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

