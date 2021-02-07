David Wej Boss, Adedayo Eweje, Expands Coast

At the beginning of his career as a fashion designer, one of his dreams was to rule the world of fashion.

By Providence, Adedayo Eweje can be said to be living his dream, as he is set to open the first foreign flagship store of his fashion brand, David Wej, in Oxford Street, London, United Kingdom.

Speaking on the planned offshore store, Eweje, Creative Director, David Wej, disclosed that the brand’s unique appeal is that it will offer affordable ready-to-wear Kaftans, agbada, and other traditional outfits online and in-store in addition to the bespoke suits, shirts, and other accessories that the company has been known for since it began business 13 years ago.

He said: “From this location, we will be serving our customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States, and Canada pending our presence at these locations. Our store will be on 38 Great Portland Street off Oxford Street W1W 8QY London.

“We deliberately chose a location around Oxford Street to make a bold statement about our focus and ambition. Oxford Street and environs are the prime destinations for shoppers all over the world, and we believe it is the best place that we can effectively tell the Lagos and Nigerian fashion story.”

When asked why he is opening a store amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion aficionado noted that the business plan had been in motion long before COVID-19, adding, “Though we are aware that COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past, we are strategically positioning the brand in the present by offering online sales from the same location. The ground floor will be the walk-in store, while the basement will handle our online operations.”

David Wej, launched in 2008, currently operates from six locations in Nigeria with plans for further expansion.

The brand provides wardrobe services to companies and private individuals giving them the impeccable taste of different fashion apparel and accessories

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

