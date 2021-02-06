Teni’s Getting Set for Wonderland

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Singer, songwriter Teniola Apata better known as Teni The Entertainer’s debut album has been confirmed for March 2021. In a post on her social media platforms, the Dr. Dolor Entertainment artiste further revealed that the album’s name is ‘Wondaland’. Teni announced the titled of her album with a fairytale-like teaser which she captioned, “The time is near….. And the album shall be called “Wondaland” #March2021 #Wondaland,” she wrote.

The album will be Teni’s first body of work since “Quarantine Playlist” with DJ Neptune. While announcing her upcoming body of work, the award-winning Afrobeats superstar, also shared a short video that seemed to explain the choice of the album’s name. “There was a little girl who dreamt of going to the most magical and beautiful place in the galaxy. A place where all her dreams will come true… Wondaland…” read the caption.

This comes after the ‘Billionaire’ crooner shared a viral sneak peek from her collaboration with superstar Davido, thanking him for making an appearance in her video shoot for what appears to be a track on the album.

Just a few days ago, the hit-maker had penned a heartfelt thank you note to superstar singer Davido for spending eight hours of his time with her watching her go through her video shoot and other things.

She acknowledged that he did everything they wanted and more with them and she is extremely grateful for that. She further disclosed that they made a hit record together. Teni said: “Davido came to my shoot, stayed eight hours did everything we wanted and more @davidothank you thank you. We have a hit on the way!!!”

Teni who started her music career in 2016 currently has two EPs to her name – “Billionare” released in 2019 and “The Quarantine Playlist” which she dropped at the height of Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The 28-year-old singer who was born in Lagos State released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records.

She left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017 and started gaining prominence after releasing the single “Fargin” in September 2017. Teni’s breakthrough came after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya,” “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”

which propelled her to winning several awards among them Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

