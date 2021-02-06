Mouka Rewards Partners

Indigenous bedding brand, Mouka, has rewarded its business partners with 54 new trucks in appreciation of their loyalty and commitment to the brand.

According to Mouka, the reward will go a long way in boosting the morale and trade of business partners.

Presenting the trucks at an award ceremony organised for partners at Mouka Head Office in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, stressed that the company will continue to support its partners through different initiatives.

Murphy also restated the firm’s commitment to quality and consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products to boost sleep and sound health.

“As a frontline company in the bedding industry, we remain committed to our business partners and other stakeholders, to safeguard consumer wellbeing by delivering products which boost quality sleep and ultimately sound health.”

He pointed out also that the trucks would significantly enhance the trade of partners while enabling them to distribute and sell products to existing and potential consumers all over the country.

Also speaking at the function, Chief Commercial Officer of Mouka, Dimeji Osingunwa stated the gesture was thought of to appreciate the partners who have contributed to the organisation’s growth and sustainability in the market place.

The partners in return and in one accord, commended the organisation and pledged to intensify their effort in retaining Mouka’s leadership position in the industry.

