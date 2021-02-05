Photizo Properties Set to Deliver 50 Bungalows in Epe

Rebecca Ejifoma

A leading real estate firm in Lagos, Photizo Properties Limited, is set to deliver 50 units of two bedroom fully detached bungalows in Epe with luxury designs and top finishing.

Among the features of the bungalows include portable water, good drainage system, interlocked road network, Fibre optic cabling, top notched security and Electricity.

According to the Managing Director and CEO, Photizo Properties, Dr. Patrick Oriyomi, the housing scheme is expected to be habitable from June 2021; hence, individuals can become owners of homes at a rental rate of N400,000.

For the CEO, although 2020 witnessed a high peak in the housing sector because of the drastic fall in treasury bills, real estate moved so much, which created opportunity for house ownerships despite the pandemic.

Oriyomi further said that their target market are for the old and young between ages 24 and 65, as each apartment will be sold at N10m.

“We stand for fidelity and are redefining real estate by making it affordable for creation of more home ownerships.

Speaking on the choice of Epe he said: “For business, it very very lucrative, the properties are sitting in Epe town, its actually the new Banana Island in Lagos due to its serenity.”

According to the CEO, at the moment, houses are in short supply, there is scarcity of accommodation in the town.

“Two years ago, rental value of two bedroom apartments in Epe was below N200,000 per annum. As at today, rental value is between N400,000 and N500,000 depending on the quality of the house.

“We are giving the best quality ever to be seen in the town and in Lagos as at whole. It has been our aim to create affordable homes to all lagosians just as the Lagos state government has envisioned. We are starting with Epe people.”

Oriyomi added that already in the town, there is topnotch road network, power, and very attractive spas and recreational centres just like the Lagos State chalet and of course the award winning Epe resort and spa.

With its target in 2021 of creating affordable homes for individuals and help the state government reduce the housing deficit, Photizo Properties is working with super speed with seven units ready to be commissioned before the end of January.

