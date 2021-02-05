NEPC to Partner NITDA, Communication Ministry on Export Services

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo has promised to partner the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in order to fast track export services.

Awolowo revealed this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre alongside the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami; Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa and the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, among others.

The project, which was established by the NITDA is aimed at creating an innovative ecosystem based on work, life and learn concept. It will also focus on creating an enabling environment that would inspire, connect, encourage and support technology startups, entrepreneurs and businesses towards innovation and indigenisation of technologies.

The NEPC boss promised to partner with the agency in fast racking export services in line with the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

