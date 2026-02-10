Foundation, Lagos, Others Partner to Create Autism Awareness

Sunday Okobi

The Kanyeyachukwu Autism Foundation, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development, and the National Sports Commission (NSC), has announced a historic cross-country cycling expedition from Enugu to Lagos, which will end on April 2, 2026 (the World Autism Awareness Day).

The cycling expedition is tagged: ‘#RideWithKanye-Impossibility is a Myth.’

According to the organisers of the event, the #RideWithKanye is not simply a cycling expedition, “it is a global social awareness campaign designed to mobilise communities, governments, institutions, brands, and families toward deeper understanding, acceptance, and practical support for persons on the autism spectrum.

“As part of its national impact, the campaign is championing the largest global World Autism Awareness Day celebration, in collaboration with Spark a Spectrum, a USA-based leading autism advocacy platform. This landmark celebration will be powered by the momentum of the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Awareness Endurance Ride, bringing together families, advocates, institutions, crea-tives, and communities in an unprecedented nationwide show of inclusion and solidarity.”

The organisers disclosed further that the expedition would pass through major cities across five states, with reception events hosted by state governments and traditional institutions, adding that “each stop will serve as a platform for: Autism awareness talks and community engagement. Free medical outreach and developmental screenings by doctors. Youth and sports engagement activities. Interactive games, fitness sessions, and community conversations. Sponsor and partner activations, and a grand finale awareness concert and event, which will take place in Lagos

“Every stop is designed as a mini awareness festival, blending advocacy, health support, sport, culture, tourism, and community participation.”

Rooted in the belief that impossibility is a myth, they added that this national movement transforms a powerful personal philosophy into collective action, proving that with the right support, understanding, and inclusion, neurodiverse individuals can thrive without limits.

At the centre of this movement is Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 16-year-old autistic Nigerian artist and Guinness World Record holder for creating the world’s largest art canvas by an individual. Following his global recognition from leading international media, including Guinness World Records, Reuters, DW, AP News, Euronews, and People Magazine, Kanyeyachukwu has now taken on a new challenge: ‘cycling across Nigeria to move autism awareness beyond conversation and into measurable global impact’.

They further revealed that the movement is strengthened by key partnerships committed to safety, inclusion, and impact, which include the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Social Development, and the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, under the National Sports Commission, providing 20 professional cyclists who have represented Nigeria globally and will accompany Kanyeyachukwu throughout the journey.

It also includes the Cyclology Cycling Club; Koyo HealthTech, a sponsor, which deploys a team of highly qualified medical doctors experienced in neurodiversity, “who will travel from Enugu to Lagos offering free medical consultations, developmental screenings, and autism-related guidance for parents and the general public at designated stops.

“Also, Spark a Spectrum would collaborate on the largest Autism Awareness Day celebration championed by the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Awareness Endurance Ride.”

They added that the journey would be supported by comprehensive medical services, hydration and recovery stations, emergency response readiness, security coordination, and eco-friendly waste management practices to ensure safety and sustainability throughout the campaign.