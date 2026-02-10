Police Move Special Squad to Communities in Two Niger LGAs

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following a recent series of attacks, kidnappings, and killings in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a police armed tactical squad to communities in the two LGAs to help restore peace, law,w and order in the areas.

According to the state Police Commissioner, Mr Abdullahi Adamu Elleman, not less than 120 armed tactical squads of the Nigeria Police have been sent to the two local government .areas

Elleman, who made the disclosure, directed the deployment of the squads to the communities as a result of the continued banditry in the areas.

He said the Inspector General of Police is worried about the incessant activities of the terrorist group, which necessitated the deployment of the squads.

“The armed tactical unit from the force headquarters has arrived in the communities, and was well received by the communities,” Elleman said in Minna, adding that: “They have taken over the communities to safeguard the lives and property of the people of Agwara and Borgu LGAs.

“They will be there until these criminal elements are totally chased out of the communities.”

Last weekend, some leaders of the communities in the two local government areas addressed journalists in Suleja, where they asked for speedy government intervention to rescue their people from frequent terrorist and bandit attacks.