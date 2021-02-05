Bolt Advocates Customer Service Excellence for Drivers

Bolt, the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Africa, has today rewarded three drivers in its Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge. This activity which concluded in January 2021 is in line with Bolt’s commitment to encourage drivers to maintain customer service excellence and professionalism to riders.

The Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge which recorded wide participation from all drivers across 4 cities saw Odey Xavier Ayaga (from Abuja), Adewale Sunday Ayaga (from Lagos) and Mathias K Bitrus (from Abuja) emerge as winners with 2 receiving brand new Suzuki Swift cars with over 50 other drivers receiving gift hampers, N800,000 worth of fuel vouchers and household appliances. To win, drivers accumulated points by performing important Bolt driver activities.

In a ceremony which held at Bolt’s Office in Lagos, the grand prize winners expressed their excitement as they shared individual stories of how diligent and professionally they have worked to emerge top winners and their plans to maximise the new cars.

Operations Manager for Bolt Nigeria, Onyinyechi Madubuko, congratulated the winners on their achievements and commended all the drivers who had participated in the challenge. “At Bolt Nigeria, we are committed to providing quality riding experiences and exceptional customer service to all our riders. Through the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge, we recognise our Bolt drivers in the country for their hard work and efforts during the business year. We are glad to announce that the competition has allowed us to build a community where drivers can drive, thrive and deliver excellent service to riders” she added.

Since its inception in Nigeria, Bolt has continuously shown a commitment to excellent customer satisfaction, whilst prioritising drivers’ satisfaction.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

