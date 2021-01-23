PDP Urges Police, DSS to Protect Members in Ebonyi State

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to protect its members and legitimate officers of the party in Ebonyi State and to hold Governor Dave Umahi accountable for any break down of law and order in the state.

The party also raised the alarm that since Governor Umahi’s defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has been inundated with a slew of state sponsored court actions all aimed at derailing the Caretaker Committee set up by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of PDP. Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of Ebonyi state chapter of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu said, “As we all know, Governor Dave Umahi’s illusion had been that Ebonyi people would defect with him to the APC.”

According to Udeogu, “He had boasted that PDP stakeholders and members of the National Assembly would defect with him.

“When this failed, the reaction from Governor Umahi has been to derail and destroy the Caretaker Committee by filing a suit at the State High Court, asking the Court not to recognise this Caretaker Committee.”

Udeogu, who hailed an Abuja Hugh Court for restraining the faction of the PDP loyal to Umahi, said now that there is a court order, it is hoped that Governor Umahi would step back a bit and have a deep reflection and discontinue fanning the alleged embers of crisis in Ebonyi State

He pointed out that since their inauguration on the 23rd of November 2020, they have steered the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State with dedication and commitment.

The Chairman of the PDP State Caretaker Committee said: “We wish to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services to protect the members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and hold Governor Dave Umahi accountable for any break down of law and order in Ebonyi State.

“Governor Dave Umahi’s goal is to control PDP and APC in Ebonyi State by sheer brute force. But the good people of Ebonyi State who are predominantly members of the PDP, are not prepared to be victims of brute force and dictatorship, and will continue to fight for their political freedom,” he stated.

