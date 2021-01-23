ICAN Charges Members on Integrity

By Omolabake Fasogbon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has encouraged members to always uphold the values of objectivity and integrity for which the institute is known.

President of the Institute, Dame Onome Adewuyi stated this at the inauguration of Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society (IGDS) of ICAN and Investiture ceremony, recently.

Adewuyi, who charged members to always represent the institute well while discharging their duties, urged them not to compromise the ethics of accounting profession for all manners of gains.

Also speaking, the Pioneer President of IGDS, Gbenga Omidiji restated ICAN’s commitment to community and national growth.

In his acceptance speech, Omidiji further clarified that the district was put together to strengthen ICAN’S presence and build goodwill with people at the grassroot level.

“In our quest to support the Institute’s efforts geared towards repositioning ICAN for greater visibility, the new district will pay key attention to: community relation, membership growth and educational support.

“As part of our programmes to fulfill this mandate, we shall be donating a complete set of computer system and printer to the schools in the community. There are also plans to embark on a catch-them-young programme for students in the senior classes, which will serve as a means of encouraging them to sit for the Institute’s examinations (ATS and Professional).

“We shall also be undertaking a full computerisation of the Finance/Account section of the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos. This project will ultimately fast-track the daily processes of attending to patients.

“We shall constantly engage in discussion with corporate organisations, traditional leaders, political class, as well as social institutions within the community in the interest of all.”

Earlier, Chairman, Inauguration & Investiture Committee, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, expressed appreciation to stakeholders who contributed in different ways to the establishment of the district.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

